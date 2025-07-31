WB govt hikes grant for Durga Puja committees to Rs 1.10 Lakh this year: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: In a major announcement ahead of the festive season, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declared that the state government would provide a grant of Rs 1.10 lakh to each of the approximately 40,000 Durga Puja committees across the state.

Last year, the grant amount was Rs 85,000 to Durga Puja committees.

Addressing a meeting of Durga Puja organisers, Banerjee said the decision aims to support the committees in organising Bengal’s biggest festival and to acknowledge their contribution to cultural and community life.

“The government stands by the people. Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration; it is a cultural festival that unites everyone. We want to ensure the organisers can manage expenses without stress,” Banerjee said.

In addition to the enhanced financial aid, the chief minister announced that several government agencies and civic bodies, such as the Fire Brigade, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), panchayats and municipalities would not charge any taxes or service charges from the Puja committees.

Calling for social responsibility alongside celebration, Banerjee also urged the Puja organisers to support migrant workers returning to the state.

“I would request Puja committees to help the migrants who are coming back after being tortured. Let’s come together and offer them relief and respect,” she said.

Banerjee has been alleging that migrant workers of West Bengal are facing torture in BJP-ruled states.

Durga Puja, a UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage event, is the most-awaited festival in West Bengal..

The increased grant is expected to provide considerable financial relief to organisers.