WB forum writes to Prez, requests her to rein in Guv

Kolkata: West Bengal Educationists’ Forum of Vice-Chancellors and Academicians have written to President of India Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention in instructing the Governor of the state, CV Ananda Bose, to respect and follow the acts, statutes, and rules of the university system.



Addressing a press conference, Professor Om Prakash Mishra of Jadavpur University and a member of the forum, alleged that the Governor, as a Chancellor, is acting beyond his jurisdiction.

“A Governor holds office at the pleasure of the President of India. Apart from his discretionary powers, he has no other powers,” Mishra said. He criticised the way the Governor has been allegedly appointing and firing V-Cs at whim and fancy.

The letter by the forum to the President reads: “Madam, since the Hon’ble Governor of the state is appointed by Your Excellency and enjoys his tenure at your pleasure; we seek your kind intervention to instruct him suitably to be respectful of the Acts, Statutes and Rules of the university system.”

It further states: “He may also suitably be instructed not to indefinitely sit over duly passed Bills of the State Legislative Assembly. Should he persist in his refusal to abide by the Constitutional provisions concerning education and centre-state relations and flout the UGC Regulations, it is for your kind consideration and judgement as to his suitability for the high office he occupies.”

The forum requested the President to consider their appeal and issue necessary instructions to the Governor who is acting as Chancellor of the universities “despite the expressed will of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly”.

Another member of the forum, Professor Ashutosh Ghosh, said: “We want to protect higher education in the state. The number of students taking admission in state universities has drastically reduced but such was not observed for private universities. Parents have told me that the reason for not sending their wards to state universities is uncertainty.”

He added: “We respect the Chancellor but he too needs to follow the university statutes and acts. Let things be open and transparent.”