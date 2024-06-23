WB Electricity Distribution Company asks PWD to clear due power bills

Kolkata: With the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) asking it to clear the outstanding power bill amounting to Rs 7.06 crore, state Public Works Department (PWD) recently held a high level meeting to review the present status of dues of electricity bills of both civil and electrical wings of offices of all zones under it.



The discussion chaired by the chief engineer of PWD after WBSEDCL wrote to the PWD department that the current outstanding electricity bills against the different installations of it as on March 31, 2024 stands at a whopping Rs 7.06 crore. WBSEDCL has furnished a list of 723 offices of PWD across the state along with its claim for reconciliation and consideration towards payment at the earliest. It was decided in the meeting that the PWD will urge WBSEDCL to waive the late payment fine in order to avoid audit objections. WBSEDCL will be informed that a considerable number of electric connections having outstanding bills do not belong to PWD offices. There are a number of toilet blocks, motels, Pathasathi(s), sports complex etc. which were handed over to concerned district authorities/other authorities and are no longer responsibilities of PWD. Local WBSEDCL authorities shall be informed that payments of post-handover period to be collected from respective authorities. Executive engineers of all concerned divisions informed in the meeting that they have started verifying all available records.

“Few PWD offices were renamed and shifted due to restructuring. Executive engineers were instructed to inspect those offices and communicate with the WBSEDCL authority regarding disconnection or change of beneficiary name as the case may be,” said a PWD official present in the meeting

Concerned executive engineers were further instructed to prepare reports with respect to the present status of payment.

In case of dispute, reports are to be given to their respective chief engineers within 15 days who, in turn, should submit a compiled report to the chief engineer.