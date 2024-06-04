WB Election 2024: Mahua Moitra trails by 3000 votes

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections Results Live: The culmination of months of intense campaigning in West Bengal brings forth the anticipation of Lok Sabha election results today, as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress seeks to maintain its stronghold. The vote count commenced at 8 am, with initial trends showing the BJP in the lead.

West Bengal witnessed polling across seven phases to elect its 42 Members of Parliament, concluding on June 1. Notably, Mamata Banerjee abstained from the INDIA bloc meeting due to these elections. On June 1, senior leaders from various parties convened at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, while the TMC and PDP chose not to participate.

Exit polls for 2019 had foreseen a close contest between the Modi-led government and the TMC, projecting the BJP to win 19 to 23 seats and the Trinamool to secure 19 to 22 seats. However, the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious with 22 seats, closely trailed by the BJP with 18 seats, while the Indian National Congress managed only 2 seats.