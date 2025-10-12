WB Council to issue free duplicate HS documents

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that it will provide free duplicate copies of crucial academic documents to students who have lost them in the recent floods and landslides across several parts of the state.

In an official notification issued on Friday, the Council stated that affected candidates can obtain duplicate registration certificates, admit cards, mark sheets, and pass certificates without any charge. However, applications for the same must be routed through the respective Heads of Institutions.

The Council noted that many students are feared to have misplaced or lost their Higher Secondary documents due to the natural calamities that struck multiple districts.

“The concerned Head of Institution must endorse the candidate’s application, certifying that the original documents were lost or damaged due to the recent floods in the area,” the notification read.

Emphasising that the initiative has been taken on humanitarian grounds, WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the decision was made purely in the interest of flood-affected candidates in the impacted regions.

The Council, however, clarified that this measure should not be treated as a precedent for future cases.