WB Council of Higher Edu nominates Om Prakash Mishra as exec member of NBU

Siliguri: The Chairman of West Bengal State Council of Higher Education has nominated Professor Om Prakash Mishra to act as a representative in the Executive Council of the University of North Bengal. In this regard, a notification was issued on Monday.



“The Chairman has given me the responsibility. I received the letter on Tuesday. I will work for the betterment of students and the university. I will remain present at the next meeting of the Executive Council,” said Om Prakash Mishra.

The Executive Council is the Principal executive body of the University. The council has the power of Management and administration of revenue and property of the University along with conducting administrative affairs of the University.

There are nine members in the council in North Bengal University. The last meeting of the council was held on May 19 this year. Mishra will act as the nominee of the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education.

Om Prakash Mishra is a professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University.

He was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of North Bengal in September 2022, after the arrest of Subiresh Bhattacharya, the V-C of the University. Later, his tenure was extended as V-C for a few months. Thereafter, the Governor who is the Chancellor appointed Rathin Bandyopadhyay as interim V-C of the university.