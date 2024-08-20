WB College Service Commission gears up for SET, plans to rely on tech

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is gearing up to conduct 26th State Eligibility Test (SET) on December 15, 2024.



To uphold the exam’s integrity, the commission plans to significantly increase security measures through advanced technology.

The WBCSC conducts SET annually to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in West Bengal. Between 2013 and 2023, nine State Eligibility Tests were held, with an average of 60,000 candidates appearing in each exam. Over the past decade, a total of 27,504 candidates have qualified. Similarly, this year, the exam will be conducted in 33 subjects. The application window that opened on August 1, will remain open until August 31. “To maintain the sanctity and confidentiality of the exam, we are implementing several technological measures. We will take steps to ensure that any attempt to tamper with the exam process is detected,” said Dipak Kar, Chairman of the West Bengal College Service Commission.

According to sources, one such measure involves using a digital lock system instead of a traditional lock and key to secure confidential exam materials during transportation. The commission is exploring additional security measures, but these are yet to be finalised.

The commission’s emphasis on security comes amid concerns over irregularities in similar exams, such as the cancelled UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in June this year. Applicants of the 26th SET can edit their application details from September 9 to 11.