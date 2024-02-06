WB Board of Secondary Edu prez raises conspiracy theory

Malda: Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), on Tuesday claimed that various



allegations brought against the examination system and internal matters of the Madhyamik board are actually attempts to divert the attention of the public.

“On implementing the QR code system in the question papers a defence mechanism has been put up which has prompted people with malafide intentions to bring false accusations, to divert attention,” stated Gangopadhyay, addressing media persons in Malda on Tuesday.

Gangopadhyay visited multiple institutions in Malda on Tuesday and also witnessed seizure of mobiles and smart watches. He, however, praised all for their efforts in remaining vigilant.

“Only after the implementation of the QR code system are baseless allegations being raised,” said Gangopadhyay.

He informed the media that 64 candidates have written their papers from medical facilities in the state on Tuesday. Further, 32 mobiles and a smartwatch have been seized throughout the state including 7 from examination halls and rest during checking, along with some from toilets.

The examinations of 8 candidates have also been cancelled.

Gangopadhyay further said: “The conspirators are making the photo of the question papers viral

Perhaps it is an attempt to make the Board and police busy in identifying them while supplying answers to those candidates under their care. It could be a diversion tactic. We have to rethink and take judicious measures in future.”