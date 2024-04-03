Watgunge: Woman’s severed head, hands & legs found in bag

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, body parts of a woman in a bag wrapped with a plastic sheet was found on Tuesday afternoon from an abandoned house in Watgunge.

On Tuesday, local residents felt a foul smell emanating from an abandoned house located on Satya Doctor Lane in Watgunge. When they went close to find out the source of the stench, people saw a bag wrapped in a plastic sheet.

Immediately, police were informed. After opening the bag, cops found the head of a woman along with hands and legs. They recovered the body parts and sent them for autopsy.

Later cops from the homicide section visited the spot and started a probe. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Port Division, Harikrishna Pai said that the woman was aged between 30 and 35 years. It is suspected that she was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped after cutting into multiple pieces. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon. Police have already circulated an all-concerned message to the police stations across the state with the description of the body parts found so far.

A murder case has been initiated at the Watgunge Police Station against unknown persons.