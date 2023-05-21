Waterlogging woes: KMC set to procure 186 dewatering pumps

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure water can be drained quickly during monsoon, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is procuring dewatering pumps for deployment in waterlogging pockets in the city across 12 Boroughs.



A KMC official said that about 186 such diesel-operated pumps will be hired for installation at various waterlogging pockets in the city under Borough I, II, III, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, XIII, XIV, XV and XVI. Besides, these will also be installed in a few wards of Maheshtala Municipality (adjacent to the KMC area) during the monsoon.

Explaining its utility, the official said that it is aimed at providing relief to citizens from waterlogging by pumping out the storm/wastewater from those localities to a convenient sewerage system or any other suitable locations. It is learnt that the total cost involved for the deployment and operation of a total of 186 pumps is Rs 6,04,24,704.

Further, the KMC has already compiled a list of the water pockets in the city. Some of them are Lake Gardens, Jodhpur Park and Golf Green, Thanthania, Amherst Street, M G Road, College Street etc. KMC has decided to take up the desilting work of the drainage and sewer lines wherever necessary.

Some of the locations where such work is being taken up are Prince Anwar Shah Road, Raja SC Mullick Road, Gariahat Road, Gobindapur Road, P.G.M Shah Road etcetera under Borough X. The work will cost an estimated amount of Rs 10,79,74,951 approximately.

The Member-Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the drainage department Tarak Singh has assured that unless there’s a heavy downpour for hours, the civic body will be able to quickly drain the rainwater. The KMC has a capacity to drain out 10 mm rain in an hour.

A civic body official said that dredging work by the irrigation department of major canals such as Bagjola, Kestopur, Beghor, Manikhali, Tolly’s Nullah have been undertaken.

The KMC has also drawn up a list of roads which are being repaired before the monsoon sets in.