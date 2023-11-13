Waterlogging: Raiganj ward gets new pumping station

Raiganj: With an objective to rid the town of waterlogging woes, the authorities of Raiganj Municipality have built a pumping station at Netaji Pally in Ward 10 of Raiganj at a cost of Rs 3.8 lakh.



Waterlogging is a perennial problem in Netaji Pally. After heavy rain, the ward usually is inundated with the stagnant water entering houses also. In the absence of a proper drainage system, water remains stagnated for long periods.

Considering these problems, the civic body decided to commission a pumping station to drain out the stagnant water fast.

Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality said: “Previously there was a waterbody near Raiganj Rail Station. After heavy rains, water of Netaji Pally would drain out in this waterbody. Two years ago, the Railways, without proper planning, filled up the waterbody and constructed buildings. The residents are also facing health hazards owing to waterlogging for prolonged periods.”

Sandip Biswas on the day of Diwali, inaugurated the pumping station.