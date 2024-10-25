Waterlogging: British-era brick sewer to get facelift at cost of about Rs 179 cr

Kolkata: In a bid to solve stagnation of water following heavy rainfall in different wards of north and central Kolkata, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), in consultation with IIT Kharagpur, is planning to refurbish the British-era brick sewer from Moulali to Palmer’s Bridge Pumping Station (PBPS) at a cost of Rs 179 crore, approximately.

According to the civic body, Kolkata’s underground brick sewer system was laid as early as in 1876 and was identified as the city’s ‘Town system’ by carrying both sewage and storm water from west to east through PBPS — a terminal pumping station. It was learnt that the town outfall brick sewer from Moulali to PBPS is heavily silted and there is no provision for diverting the flow in the sewer to facilitate desilting.

In consultation with IIT Kharagpur, KMC has decided to use a geopolymer lining technology for the project which will also ensure that the stability of the existing structure of the unique basket-handle shaped brick sewer is not affected. Projects executed using such a technology showed success in cities such as Mumbai, it was learnt. Dhrubajyoti Sen, department of civil engineering, IIT Kharagpur was engaged for consultancy.

Earlier, the KMC had decided to use a micro-tunnelling technology but it was observed that there is limited space near the Sealdah south section railway

crossing through which the micro-tunnelling pipeline has to pass through and which can cause damage to existing utilities, including buildings in the vicinity.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,79,41,76,659. According to KMC, this will be sent to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department for approval. An e-tender for the same will also be floated.

The proposal is learnt to have been cleared at the recent member mayor-in-council (MMIC) meeting. It is now pending consideration of the KMC.