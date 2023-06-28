Waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas as heavy rains lash Kolkata

Overnight rainfall lashed Kolkata and several South Bengal districts, inundating low-lying areas on Wednesday morning. Traffic snarls were also reported from various pockets in the city. Apart from Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas received moderate rainfall since late Tuesday night.

The MeT office predicted heavy rainfall in five districts of North Bengal ~ Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri in the next couple of days as low pressure has moved towards North. There will be thundershower and lightning in some places in South Bengal as well in the next 24 hours. Intensity of rainfall will be reduced in South Bengal from Thursday. Mercury will start rising in South Bengal from Thursday as well.

Mercury may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius between Thursday and Saturday in various districts in South Bengal. There may be some scattered rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next two days. The coastal districts may receive more rainfall, a weather official said.

Several thoroughfares were waterlogged in different parts of Kolkata, including Thakurpukur, Daspara, Loharpool, Kalitala, Badamtala. A tree fell on Rashbehari avenue at around 10 am on Wednesday disrupting the traffic movement on both sides of the road for around 15 minutes. Police and KMC officials managed to clear the road soon, resuming the traffic on the busy road.

Dhapa area received 36 mm rainfall between 2 am and 6 am while Topsia received 37 mm, Ballygunge 59, Ultadanga 25 mm, Manicktala 24 mm, Thanthania 23 mm, Kamdahari 111 mm, Mominpur 24 mm during the same period. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 25.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning which was 2 degree below normal.