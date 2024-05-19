Waterlogged stretch in Tangra inconveniences residents

Kolkata: At a time when the city is suffering from sultry summer heat with hardly any rain, a portion of Pulin Khatik Road in Tangra under Ward 58 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) speaks a different story as a major portion of the road has remained waterlogged for the last two days causing inconvenience to people.

The roadside water taps remain submerged in stagnant water which has also entered the alleys of residences leading to the main road.

“The drinking water is emitting a foul odour and we have been depending on water tankers sent by the civic body,” complained Ruksana Begum, a local resident. Mohammad Rizwan, another local, complained that the drainage system in the area is in doldrums. Bus services along the inundated stretch remain temporarily suspended since water is entering households. Sandipan Saha, councillor of Ward 58 admitted the problem and promised to do the needful in this regard. “We have arranged pumps which are draining out the water to provide relief to people. Once done, experts from Drainage department will find out the cause behind choking of the drain and take necessary action,” he added.