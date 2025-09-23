Waterlogged city faces double fire scare; Mayor visits site

Kolkata: Amid the massive waterlogging in the city, two fire incidents on Tuesday triggered panic in the Mandevilla Gardens and Ballygunge Place areas.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim rushed to the Mandevilla Gardens site to assess the situation. According to sources, around 11 am on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a fast-food shop on Swinhoe Street in the Mandevilla Gardens area. Four fire tenders were deployed promptly and the blaze was brought under control after nearly three and a half hours. Mayor Hakim, on learning about the incident, immediately went to the spot to take stock of the situation. Later in the afternoon, around 4:15 pm, another fire erupted at a popular Chinese food chain outlet in Ballygunge Place. Two fire tenders managed to douse the flames within an hour. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that short circuits may have caused the fires, though the exact causes are yet to be ascertained.