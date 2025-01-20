Waterbird census underway in North and South Dinajpur districts

Raiganj: A waterbird census by officials of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division is underway in North and South Dinajpur districts. The census, which began on January 12, would conclude on February 2.

Several organisations, including Uttar Dinajpur People For Animals, Himalayan Mountaineers and Trekkers Association, North Bengal Photography Club and Raiganj People For Animals, are also participating in the initiative alongside forest officials.

Over 24 species of waterbirds, such as Graylag Goose, Bar-headed Goose, Common Cormorant, Great Cormorant, Oriental Darter, Black-winged Stilt, Red-wattled Lapwing, Northern Pintail and Common Teal, are commonly observed in water bodies of these regions. The census is also aimed at promoting public awareness about bird conservation and the importance of protecting these species. Gautam Tantia, Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur People For Animals, stated: “We have already surveyed water bodies in Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur in South Dinajpur. On Saturday, we covered Jhitkia, Shyampur and Bahin in Raiganj, and we plan to visit other areas in North Dinajpur. We anticipate finding over 15,000 waterbirds by the end of the survey.” Bhupen Biswakarma, Divisional Forest Officer of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division, said: “In addition to the census, we are conducting awareness drives near water bodies to educate locals about bird preservation.

We are using loudspeaker announcements and highlighting penalties for bird hunting to discourage such practices.”