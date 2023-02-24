Water treatment plant to come up in Old Malda

malda: The Old Malda Municipality has taken the initiative to build a large-scale water treatment plant to meet the overall demand for drinking water in the civic body area.

The water treatment plant come up adjacent to Lolabagh water treatment plant with modern infrastructure. Engineers have started preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for this water treatment plant. According to the detailed project report, the cost of setting up the second water treatment plant at Lolabagh will be around Rs. 55 crore. The authorities The DPR will be sent to the Public Works and Urban Development Department for approval.

Chairman Karthik Ghosh of Old Malda Municipality said, “We are building a large-scale water treatment plant to meet the overall drinking water needs of the city. The existing water treatment plant is unable to provide sufficient drinking water to all parts of the municipal area. To solve that problem, we have taken the initiative to install the second plant.”

According to municipal sources, Lolabagh water treatment with a water holding capacity of 10 million liter per day (MLD) was constructed on the bank of Mahananda river at a cost of about 30 crore rupees to solve the problem of drinking water in the city.