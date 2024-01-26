Water supply to get hit in few areas of South Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has informed that filtered water supply to several parts of South Kolkata from Garden Reach Water Works (GRWW) will remain temporarily stopped on January 27.



A statement issued by the civic body read that filtered water supply will be temporarily stopped from GRWW on 27th January, 2024 for repairing / installation of higher diameter valves, electro-mechanical drives, H.T. pumps, high voltage motors/ electrical appliances,

leakage repairing and pipeline interconnection work on higher diameter pipelines and various other

maintenance works.

“Supply of filtered water from the Booster Pumping Stations at Kalighat, Ranikuthi, Garfa, Chetla, Golfgreen, Layelka, Behala, Siriti, Daspara, Bansdroni, Gandhi

Maidan, Senpally.

Prafulla Park, Parnasree, Metiabruz and Sakuntala Park including different capsule booster pumping stations/ head works under GRWW command zone will not be available on 27th

January, 2024 after 10.00 a.m.,” the notice read.

It said that as a result, South Kolkata, Garden Reach, Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Behala, Maheshtala, Budge Budge and areas of Borough-8, Borough-9, Borough-10, Borough-I l, Borough-12(part), Borough-13, Borough-14, Borough-15 and Borough-16 will not get filter water in the noon & afternoon hours after 10.00 a.m. on January, 2024. Usual supply will be resumed from 28th January, 2024 morning.