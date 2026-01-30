Water supply to be hit in South Kolkata pockets on Saturday

Kolkata: Drinking water supply will be disrupted across large parts of south Kolkata, including Behala and Tollygunge, on Saturday, January 31, due to maintenance and repair work at several pumping stations under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Announcing the decision during a civic session on Thursday, Mayor Firhad Hakim said the work would be carried out at booster pumping stations operating under the Garden Reach Water Works. As a result, water supply will remain irregular from Saturday morning till Sunday morning.

According to the Mayor, water supply will remain normal in the affected areas until 9.30 am on Saturday. Thereafter, services will become irregular as maintenance work begins. Normal water supply is expected to resume from Sunday morning, February 1.

The booster pumping stations under the Garden Reach project cater to vast areas including Garden Reach, Behala, Tollygunge and Garia. Water services will be affected in KMC boroughs 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16 during the disruption period. Hakim said that periodic maintenance of the Garden Reach Water Works and its associated booster pumping stations is essential to ensure long-term efficiency of the city’s water supply system.

He added that several pipelines in these areas have developed cracks and leakages, resulting in significant wastage of drinking water.

“The civic body plans to complete both maintenance and pipeline repair work within the stipulated time so that normal supply can be restored by Sunday morning,” the Mayor said.