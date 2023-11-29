Water supply to be affected on Dec 2 in 18 wards of KMC

Kolkata: Filtered drinking water supply will be temporarily stopped from Jai Hind Prakalpa in 18 wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on December 2. Supply will resume from December 3 morning.



In a notice issued by the KMC on Tuesday, it has been stated that the supply will be stopped after 10 am on December 2, with the civic body taking up the installation and repair of high diameter valves, electro mechanical drives, installation of pumps, leakage repairing and other associated work.

Large parts of eastern Kolkata, including Topsia, Patuli, Kasba, Santoshpur, Baghajatin, Anandapur, Picnic Garden, Ramlalbazar, Garia, Ajoynagar, Panchannagram, Panchasayer, Survey Park etc and parts of Borough VII, Borough X, Borough and Borough XII in Wards 57, 58, 66,67,91,92, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107,108,109 and 110 will not get filtered water in the noon and late afternoon.

The pumping stations that will not be able to supply water are GK Khan Booster Pumping Station, Mukundapur Booster Pumping Station, Anandpur Booster Pumping Station, Patuli Booster Pumping Station, CN Roy Road Booster Pumping Station and G S Bose Booster Pumping Station.

The notification has been issued so that the residents are prepared for it in advance.