Water supply suspension in North & major parts of Central Kolkata on Dec 14 evening for maintenance

Kolkata: Water supply in North Kolkata, a major part of Central Kolkata and parts of Salt Lake will be suspended on December 14 evening, with Kolkata Municipal Corporation taking up maintenance work of the Tala water supply line.

“The water supply demand is less during winter. So, we have decided to take up some minor maintenance work on the water supply line from Tala and Palta booster pumping stations. On December 14, after the usual morning supply, the evening supply will be shut down as we have to take up some maintenance work. Water supply will again commence from December 15 morning,” said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Hakim said that the water supply in the entire North Kolkata, a large part of Central Kolkata and some parts of Bidhannagar will be suspended on December 14 evening.

The Tala Pumping Station also supplies water to some parts of South Kolkata which includes the Alipore area. However, with an alternative water supply line already in place in the entire South Kolkata the shutdown will hardly have any effect in this area.