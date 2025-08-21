Water seepage hits Metro services

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted for nearly an hour on Wednesday morning after water seeped into the tunnel between Jatin Das Park and Kalighat stations.

The problem was detected around 11.20 am, leading to a temporary suspension of services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Maidan stations. During the suspension, truncated services operated between Dakshineswar–Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar–Shahid Khudiram. Full operations resumed at 12.11 pm after the water was pumped out.

Metro officials said the seepage may have been triggered by heavy overnight rainfall, though the exact cause is still being assessed. With water levels rising in the central drain, a power block was enforced to carry out pumping. The disruption led to confusion and overcrowding at several stations, with trains halting mid-journey and commuters being asked to disembark. Many passengers turned to buses and app-based cabs, further straining the city’s roads. Several also complained that fares on ride-hailing apps shot up due to the sudden surge in demand. “I boarded from Rabindra Sarobar. The train stopped for five minutes with its doors open. Then we were told about waterlogging near Kalighat.

I had to leave and take a crowded bus,” said commuter Pradip Nandy. This was the second tunnel seepage incident in two months. Metro authorities have floated an e-tender worth ₹89.75 lakh to address seepage across vulnerable stretches.