Water scarcity in Punarbhaba River casts shadow over Baruni Mela

BALURGHAT: Devotees attending the renowned Baruni Mela in Gangarampur’s Shivbari are facing difficulties due to inadequate water levels in the Punarbhaba River. This annual fair, which begins 12 days after Dol Purnima, is set to start on Thursday, March 27, with the traditional holy dip in the river. However, the water scarcity has raised concerns among pilgrims and local authorities alike.

According to devotees, the lack of water in the Punarbhaba River is a result of Bangladesh blocking the river’s flow with a dam. Although water is usually released annually, no such action has been taken this year, exacerbating the crisis. To mitigate the issue, the Gangarampur Municipality has deployed JCB machines to dig the riverbed and channel water. However, local residents remain skeptical about the effectiveness of this measure.

Tanmay Chakraborty, Secretary of the Birupaksha Baneshwar Dham, highlighted the severity of the situation: “The Punarbhaba River is experiencing an extreme water crisis this dry season. The blockage caused by Bangladesh’s dam has worsened the issue.

The municipality is trying to create a water flow using JCB machines but natural rainfall would have been the ideal solution. Pilgrims come from far and wide to take a holy dip during the Baruni Mela and the low water level is likely to cause inconvenience. However, the municipal efforts to tackle the situation are commendable.”

Despite the water crisis, preparations for the fair are in full swing. Traders have begun setting up stalls for amusement rides like Ferris wheels, breakdance and circuses, alongside numerous food stalls.

Vendor Bibek Roy, who has been participating in the fair for years, shared his perspective: “Every year, both local and outstation traders set up stalls at the Baruni Mela and this year is no different.

While the water scarcity may pose challenges for the ritual bath, the municipality’s intervention has provided some relief. The fair will commence on Thursday and will continue for seven days.”