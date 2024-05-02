Water scarcity hits rural & urban areas of Raiganj

Raiganj: Following the continued heatwave, water scarcity has started to hit both rural and urban areas of Raiganj. The tubewells in Malancha village of Barua Gram Panchayat (GP) in Raiganj have reportedly become defunct after the water table went down following the dry spell. The villagers have to go to far away places to collect drinking water from the PHE taps. Ponds are being used for bathing and washing clothes.

Shipra Roy, a resident of Malancha village said: “In the absence of rain, the water table has gone down. Tubewells have stopped working. Now we are going to far away places to collect drinking water. It is a back breaking task in this heat.” Nibaran Barman, a local resident, said: “The constant use of submersible pumps in agricultural fields in our village is the cause of the depleting water table.

Water scarcity has started. Previously there were some ponds in our locality. In the last few years they have been filled up illegally. We have met the authorities of the local GP asking for a solution.” Bhabanada Barman, Pradhan of Barua GP, said: “Every year during summer water scarcity in this village takes a serious proportion. We already have planned a PHE water project. Very soon the work will start. In the meantime we are also considering supplying water to reduce the water scarcity.”

Meanwhile, residents of some areas of wards 18, 22, 10, 8 and 5 of Raiganj Municipality are facing acute water scarcity as water motors of houses have stopped pumping water. Rinku Saha, a housewife of Ward 18, said: “Both tubewells and motors have stopped pumping water. We are collecting water from roadside taps from far away places.”

Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “We have heard that water level has gone down in some places of our municipality owing to the prevailing dry spell. We are keeping a tab on the situation. At the same time we will create awareness among the residents to stop wastage of water.”