Water scarcity hits Itahar

The residents of Bhagnile village in Durlavpur Gram Panchayat under Itahar police station of North Dinajpur district are facing acute scarcity of water because in the current dry spell, the water table has gone down and the tube wells of the village have become non-functional.

The water project of PHE in the village also remains non-functional. The BDO has assured the resident to resolve the issue soon.

Urging for an immediate solution, residents met Amit Biswas, BDO, Itahar who assured them that the matter will be sorted soon.

Abdul Haque, a resident of the area, said: “Over 150 families reside in Bhagnile village.

Each family has a tube well and water connection to the PHE. For around a fortnight the water table has gone down and all the tube wells have become non-functional.”

Around three years ago the village got PHE water connections. The project has not become operational yet. There is only one Mark 2 tube well in the village. A single Mark 2 tube well is not enough for all the villagers.

Every day the villagers have to stand in long queues to get a bucket of water. “Every year during summer we face an acute water crisis. We met the local Panchayat members urging them to come up with a remedy. On Tuesday, we met the BDO Itahar urging him to take necessary measures to address the crisis. Else we will be compelled to launch an agitation,” stated Suvan Ali, a resident.

Amit Biswas, BDO, Itahar said: “The residents of Bagnile village met me over the water crisis. We will talk with higher officials immediately to sort out the problem.”