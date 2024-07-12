Water level rises in Malda causing flood-like situation

Malda: Due to the rise in water level in almost all the rivers of Malda, a flood like situation has arisen in the district causing erosion and inundation in different blocks. Ratua, Harishchandrapur and Bamongola remained affected. The district administration has reviewed the situation and arranged relief for the affected.



There has been a rise in the water level of Rivers Haria, Punarbhaba and Tangan affecting few areas of Chandpur, Gobindapur-Maheshpur and Jagdala Gram Panchayat (GP) in Bamangola Block. About 40 families have been affected by the waterlogging. A breach in the dam of Tangon River has been spotted and is being repaired to stop the water flow into the villages.

During his visit to Bamongola, Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Malda, visited Jai Johar school in the block. The district administration has arranged for the distribution of relief materials, including tarpaulins and dry food packets. A 24x7 control room has also been made operational while flood shelter and gruel kitchen have been started.

Medical teams have been deployed; drinking water is being supplied by PHE; Irrigation department has been instructed for immediate river bank repairs; ARD is holding compass for livestock; WBSEDCL is taking all intervention measures and Agriculture department has been instructed to assess crop damage if any while block administration has been directed for few road repairs. “We are keeping a tab of the situation in the district taking necessary steps as per requirement,” stated Singhania.

Mahanandatola and Bilaimari GPs of Ratua-I Block have been affected by erosion of the banks of Fulhar River for the past two weeks. More than 300 families living in the unprotected areas have been shifted to higher grounds.

The erosion aggravated Koshi River has joined Fulhar at Khasmahal and the water has been eroding the banks at Bhasaramtola.

The block administration has already taken stock of the situation and arranged for relief materials.

The administration has already started repairing the dam at Chaknagar of Gazole Block which resulted in inundation of a wide area in the block the previous year. With the swelling of the Fulhar River Rashidpur of Harishchandrapur II Block is on the verge of being flooded. Almost a hundred families have been affected. The block administration has already distributed tarpaulin and rice among the distressed.