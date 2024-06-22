Water level of Atreyee and Punarbhaba rivers surges

BALURGHAT: Following incessant rainfall, the Atreyee River’s water level has surged, causing panic among residents living along the riverbanks.



Continuous heavy rainfall has caused the water level of the Punarbhaba River to rise as well, leading to significant river erosion in the Hossainpur and Chowdhurypara area of Gangarampur Block. A severe breach has formed in the Irrigation department’s dam adjacent to the river, now resembling a perilous tunnel, raising fears of an imminent dam collapse.

The potential breach threatens to inundate the Shukdevpur Gram Panchayat, Belbari Gram Panchayat and surrounding areas. Residents in these areas are gripped with fear as they face the possibility of severe flooding. Responding to the crisis, local residents initiated repair efforts early Friday morning. Officials from the Irrigation department, along with the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Gangarampur, Arpita Ghoshal, promptly arrived at the scene to assess and address the situation on Friday. “On Thursday night, the dam cracked and by Friday, a large hole had formed in the embankment, allowing river water to flow through,” BDO Ghoshal reported. “The local residents were the first to step in to help with the repairs. Now, the administration and the community are working together to stabilise the dam. We will take further initiatives to reinforce the dam in the coming days.” The community and officials continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the risk and prevent a catastrophe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Irrigation department of South Dinajpur is closely monitoring the situation and the officials have assured residents that there is no cause for concern. Mritunjay Kumar, an official from the district Irrigation department, has confirmed that following the increase of water level in Atreyee and Punarbhaba, warnings have been issued. Kumar stated: “The water level of the Atreyee and Punarbhaba has increased, but there is no reason to panic. Warning has however been issued.” He added: “We are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential issues. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading rumors that may cause unnecessary alarm.”