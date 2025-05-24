Water crisis protest: Residents block state highway

Raiganj: Residents of Kokna village in Patirajpur, under Itahar Police Station, staged a protest on Friday by blocking the Itahar-Balurghat State Highway at Kokna More. The agitation was in response to the cessation of fresh drinking water supply from a local water project, leaving approximately 200 households without access to potable water.

The protest led to significant traffic congestion along the highway. Upon receiving information, police officials arrived at the scene. The blockade was lifted after authorities assured the villagers that discussions with the administration would be initiated to resolve the issue promptly.

It is reported that the water project, established two years ago with an overhead reservoir, was intended to provide fresh drinking water to the village.

However, the supply has recently halted and residents have no alternative sources nearby. Suno Kisku, the Zilla Parishad member of the region, stated: “With the initiative of Musaraf Hossain, our Itahar MLA, a fresh drinking water project was set up at Kokna village from where around 200 households would get fresh water. Reportedly, there was a technical issue owing to a breakdown.

We have talked with the officials of Itahar Panchayat Samity; they are trying their best to solve the difficulties soon.”

Inspector in-charge of Itahar PS, Sukumar Ghosh, added: “The difficulties of the locals have been brought to the notice of the block administration and they assured

to solve the problem in a short period.”