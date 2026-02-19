‘Water contamination’ scare: NKDA sends tankers, sets up med camps

Kolkata: More than 300 residents of an upscale housing complex in New Town have reportedly fallen ill over the past few weeks with acute diarrhoea and related complications after consuming allegedly contaminated water.



According to residents of Shapoorji Sukhobrishti, contamination affected E Block, which has more than 2,000 flats.

It has also been alleged that the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs were not cleaned regularly.

After the matter came to light on Tuesday, authorities began cleaning the water reservoirs. As a result, water supply to the buildings was suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday. To address the shortage, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) arranged water tankers to supply residents. NKDA has also set up medical camps at the complex, where many residents have received treatment since Tuesday. According to a resident, Neha Rani Gupta, the E block falls in the back portion. “So far, we have come to know that the water in the reservoir from where it is supplied is not contaminated. After it was supplied through the pipeline, the water was getting contaminated. We suspect that during the supply, somehow the water is coming in contact with the sewer line, but the authorities were unable to locate the exact spot till Wednesday,” she said.

It was learnt that NKDA has already collected the water sample on Tuesday and is waiting for the report. The residents have reportedly lodged a complaint at the Techno City police station over the incident.