Water conservation awareness drive organised in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: World Water Day was observed in Balurghat by a South Dinajpur-based environmental organisation Dishari Sankalpa on Friday through a water conservation awareness drive in Biswaspara, Beltala Park, Dunlop More and Thana More under wards 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the Balurghat Municipality. A survey was also carried out in Balurghat town to check wastage of water.



“Through the survey it came to our notice that in many places there were no taps but just the water pipe. In some places there were taps, but they were left open with water flowing continuously and being wasted. In some areas, garbage had accumulated at the base of the pipes thereby contaminating the water. Awareness messages were given to the residents regarding all these issues,” said Tuhin Subhra Mandal, secretary of the organisation.

Stickers with these messages were put up in all vantage locations, including Ayodhya Kalidasi Vidyaniketan, Prachya Bharati Vidyapeeth and Jayachandlal Pragati Vidyachakra. Apart from this, the local councillors of the areas where the taps were damaged were informed of the problem.

“We urged them to change or repair the taps immediately to stop wastage of precious water. We told the local residents that if we did not conserve water and prevent wastage, we would face a crisis like Bangalore in the near future,” added Mandal.