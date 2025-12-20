Water and sanitation projs face time crunch as Centre releases funds late

Jalpaiguri: The Central government has released funds from the Fifteenth Finance Commission to Zilla Parishads, Mahakuma Parishads and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in North Bengal to accelerate drinking water and sanitation projects. However, district-level panchayat bodies have expressed concern over the timing of the allocation, warning that the late release could significantly increase administrative and execution pressure.

As per guidelines, the allocated funds must be utilised by March 31 of the 2025–26 financial year. Zilla Parishad officials said the release of funds towards the end of the financial year leaves a narrow window for execution and monitoring of works.

In mid-November, Zilla Parishads had received funds under the untied sector of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. The latest release marks the first instalment for the tied sector, specifically earmarked for water supply and sanitation.

Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman said that the first instalment for water and sanitation was released with barely three months left in the financial year. “The second instalment is likely to come in February or March. Thereafter, the Centre will press for rapid completion of work. While pre-approved projects can be executed even with delayed funds, tied and untied sector works are different,” she said, adding that the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the possibility of elections from February would further strain manpower.

Echoing similar concerns, Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sumita Barman said that although such late allocations have occurred in previous years, the current year presents additional challenges. “This time, officials are already under pressure due to SIR and election-related duties. Despite this, funds have been released at the end of the financial year,” she said.

According to the Panchayat and Rural Development department, allocations include Rs 8.17 crore for Malda Zilla Parishad, Rs 5.90 crore for Cooch Behar, Rs 5.84 crore for North Dinajpur, Rs 4.41 crore for Jalpaiguri, Rs 3.26 crore for South Dinajpur, Rs 3.18 crore for Alipurduar, Rs 1.68 crore for GTA, and Rs 1.45 crore for Siliguri Sub-Zilla Parishad.

With barely three months remaining, questions are being raised over whether the large volume of water and sanitation work can be completed within the stipulated time frame.