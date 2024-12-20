Watchtower to enhance scenic view of Atreyee River in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a bid to bring residents closer to their beloved Atreyee River, Balurghat Municipality has decided to construct a watchtower along the riverbank. Adding to the charm, the top of the tower will feature a glass-enclosed event hall where locals can unwind or host celebrations like birthdays.

The Atreyee River holds deep emotional significance for the people of Balurghat. Acknowledging this sentiment, the municipality has recently sought the state government’s approval for a sewage treatment plant to curb pollution. A budget of Rs 60 lakh has been requested for the project.

Municipal Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra outlined several development plans for the riverbank, including ramps, guard walls and the construction of the watchtower. “If implemented, the makeover will transform Sadar Ghat,” he remarked, adding that a team of experts will finalize the beautification blueprint. The proposed initiatives include building an additional ramp alongside the existing one used for Durga Puja and Kali Puja immersions, making river access easier with new stairs and guard walls.

The steps along the river embankment, currently used as a gallery for events, will also be renovated. Furthermore, two open-air stages and the watchtower will be available for rent, while amenities like restrooms and drinking water will be installed.

“This series of projects aims to enhance the cultural and recreational significance of Atreyee,” said Chairman Mitra. He remains optimistic about securing the state government’s support for timely implementation.

The news has thrilled residents, with many praising the initiative. “This is a remarkable step by the municipality. A watchtower will provide stunning views of the river and boost local tourism,” said Ruma Majumdar, a resident of Balurghat.