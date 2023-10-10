‘Watchtower to come up at Atreyee Ghat soon’

BALURGHAT: As part of an initiative taken up by the Balurghat civic body, a watchtower will be set up on the banks of Atreyee river in Balurghat.



The civic authority has already held a BOC meeting on the matter and it has been informed that the DPR will be prepared and the tender will be processed quickly.

Once the watchtower is built, one can witness the beautiful view of Atreyee. Apart from this, the common people can also organise various events there and the civic body will get money as fare. If everything goes well, this work will start soon. Balurghat town has no watchtower on the river bank and therefore, people’s demand of establishing a watchtower is increasing by the day.

In Balurghat, there is no designated place to spend time or organise small events. Incidentally, every year a large number of people throng Atreyee Ghat to see the idol-immersion. In such a situation, there was a request from the people of the city to arrange a high seating area on the bank of Atreyee. Accordingly, Balurghat Municipality has decided to build the tower.

In this regard, Ashok Mitra, chairman of Balurghat civic body, said that a watchtower will be built at Sadarghat of Atreyee river in Balurghat.

“It will be built on the hydraulic trolley office. Around 100 people can sit here together. Common people can spend time at a very low cost. Birthdays or small domestic events can also be organised here. The municipality will earn from this watchtower too,” Mitra added.