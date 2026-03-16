Waste processing, sanitation projects launched in Malda

Malda: Two important initiatives aimed at improving waste management and sanitation infrastructure were launched in Malda district, marking a significant step toward a cleaner and healthier environment. A large-scale waste processing project was inaugurated in English Bazar Municipality, while a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) was opened in Harishchandrapur to scientifically process toilet waste.

In English Bazar, municipal authorities have begun clearing long-accumulated garbage heaps through a modern waste processing project initiated by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). The project was formally inaugurated on Saturday at the dumping ground located along National Highway 12.

Municipal Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said the initiative would help eliminate years of accumulated waste and transform the municipal area into a cleaner urban space.

“Nearly 150 to 200 tonnes of waste are generated in English Bazar every day and dumped at three sites. Over the past one and a half years, a huge quantity of garbage had piled up, creating serious environmental concerns,” he said.

“With the help of advanced machines, the accumulated waste will be processed and cleared within a few weeks. The city will soon become free from garbage dumps,” Choudhury added.

The project, implemented at three dumping grounds in English Bazar and one in Old Malda Municipality, has been taken up at a cost of around Rs 8 crore. A private company based in Delhi has been entrusted with the processing work. Company representative Mohammad Sarfaraz explained the functioning of the machinery. “Each machine can operate for about 20 hours a day and process nearly 1,000 tonnes of waste. The waste is first separated and then processed to extract bio-soil, plastic and small stone particles. These materials can be reused for purposes such as compost production and road construction,” he said. Meanwhile, in Harishchandrapur, a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant has been inaugurated to scientifically manage waste from septic tanks in rural areas. The project has been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2.28 crore under the initiative of the West Bengal government.

Minister of State for Textiles, Tajmul Hossain, said the plant would help prevent environmental pollution and improve sanitation standards. “Earlier, septic tank waste was often disposed of in open areas or near water bodies, posing health risks. This plant will ensure that such waste is treated scientifically before disposal,” he said.