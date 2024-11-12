Waste from Sikkim dumped in Siliguri

Siliguri: All environmental organisations in Siliguri jointly lodged an FIR with C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), on Tuesday against the illegal activities of dumping waste from the neighbouring state of Sikkim in privately owned, fenced areas within the Bairakantapur Forest Division in Farabari near Siliguri. They also lodged an FIR at Ambari Police Out Post.

Debabrata Chakraborty, Secretary of the Green Environment Preservation Society, said: “The commissioner assured us of taking strict action against the illegal activity. A case has been initiated by the Ambari Police.” According to the residents and the organisations, for the past few days, a huge quantity of waste, including medical waste, has been dumped in the fenced area. On Monday, tensions escalated as locals intercepted four trucks from Sikkim attempting to transport waste to these unauthorised

dumping sites.

According to eyewitnesses, the drivers sought to reach an agreement with the landowner, offering financial incentives to gain permission for waste disposal. However, locals stopped the vehicle drivers and immediately informed the police. Police from Ambari Out

Post arrived at the area and detained the trucks.

The area where the waste was dumped is barely about 50 metres from the boundary of Baikunthapur Forest. Environmentalists have also weighed in, voicing significant concerns over the potential ecological damage if medical waste

dumping is not brought under control. They argue that such waste poses a substantial risk to both public health and local wildlife, potentially contaminating soil and water sources and creating long-term hazards.

Manika Adhikary, a representative of Rajganj Panchayat Samity, said: “We have received a complaint that the owner of the vacant land tried to make some agreement with the truck drivers so that they could dump the waste here. However, it will not be allowed. We are looking into the matter.”

Kiran Rai, a truck driver, stated that he transported waste from the dumping ground in Sikkim, but no medical waste was there.