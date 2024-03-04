Wasn’t informed about Nisith’s candidature, says Ananta Maharaj

Cooch Behar: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Nagendra Nath Roy (Ananta Maharaj), criticised the party for nominating Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, as the candidate from Cooch Behar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Meanwhile, followers of Ananta Maharaj are taking to social media to express their discontent with the BJP. Ananta Maharaj’s grievance centers around the party’s failure to consult with him before announcing the candidate, raising concerns among the BJP leadership.

Anant Maharaj, a significant leader in Greater Cooch Behar, was selected by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha to secure Rajbanshi votes in North Bengal and Cooch Behar. Despite this, his apparent lack of prominence within the party is evident from his absence at various BJP programmes.

While he actively campaigned for the party in previous elections, he was not consulted this time regarding Nisith Pramanik’s candidacy, leading to frustration. Anant Maharaj stated: “As a Rajya Sabha MP from this state, I wasn’t consulted even once before announcing the candidate.

Whether the candidate is right or wrong in Cooch Behar will be determined after the election results.”

Speculation has arisen about the potential impact of this discontent on the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Several members within Anant Maharaj’s group, who preferred to remain anonymous, highlighted that Nisith had not delivered any substantial achievements in the past five years, failing to fulfill any promises. However, Cooch Behar district BJP president, Sukumar Roy, assured that Nisith Pramanik would soon meet Anant Maharaja to address the concerns.