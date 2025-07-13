Was heckled, harassed in Odisha: Bengal worker

Kolkata: Debasish Das, a resident of Hooghly’s Chinsurah who went to Odisha as a migrant worker, was also allegedly heckled in the neighbouring state by its police. Das was allegedly detained, harassed and asked to prove his citizenship in Odisha as he speaks in Bengali. Trinamool Congress Samirul Islam, on social media, raised his voice and posed a question to the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as to why Das was heckled.

He was not a Muslim and not Rohingya. Adhikari earlier alleged that those who were detained in other states were Rohingyas. Taking to X, Islam on Saturday stated: “@SuvenduWB just take a look at this example too. I hope your huge brain can understand that Debasish Das is not a Muslim name. Your frustrated mind may also grasp that the surname ‘Das’ belongs to a Hindu. I can also hope that Debasish Das was not a Rohingya. Once again, I hope your so-called supermind can comprehend that in Odisha and other states ruled by your party, it is Bengali people who are being ostracised — not Hindus or Muslims. That is why we say BJP is nothing but an anti-Bengali party.”