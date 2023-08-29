Warmest Aug day in city in 12 years

Kolkata: The city on Sunday night registered the warmest day in August in the last 12 years.



The MeT office in Alipore registered the lowest temperature at 29.3 on Sunday night which was the hottest night in August after 2011, as pointed out by weather experts.

According to the MeT office, the lowest temperature touched 29.2 degree Celsius for the last time in August in 2011. There will be no major changes in temperature during night in the next few days.

The MeT office predicted that the city and other South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid weather over the next couple of days and there is no prediction of rainfall. There may be scattered rainfall in some pockets. Humidity related discomfort will continue to haunt the city dwellers, the weather office said.

Mercury will hover around 33-34 degree Celsius in the next few days. Rains lashed several parts of South Bengal including Kolkata on Friday and Saturday. The districts like North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas received light to moderate rainfall over the weekend. This was because of a monsoon axis that remained active in South Bengal.

The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri in North Bengal received heavy rainfall over the past

couple of days.