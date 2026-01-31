Warm days, night chill to continue in city, predicts weatherman

Kolkata: Kolkata and much of West Bengal are expected to continue experiencing mild winter weather this week, with shallow fog early in the mornings and evenings, according to the latest forecast. Light fog will persist across the city and several districts, though skies are likely to clear up during the day, bringing sunshine and a warmer feel in daylight hours.



On Friday morning, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 17.9°C, which was about 3.2°C above the normal for this time of year. The previous afternoon’s maximum was around 26.9°C, also slightly higher than seasonal averages.

The forecast suggests that in the coming week, temperatures in Kolkata are likely to range between 17°C and 24°C. Meteorologists say there could be a slight dip in temperatures by Sunday, but no major cold wave is expected.

Foggy conditions will remain more pronounced in areas such as North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia, while light fog is expected in other districts, including Kolkata.

Overall, residents can expect mild coolness in the mornings and evenings, with clear and warm afternoons, as deep winter chill continues to recede across the region.