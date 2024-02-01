Warm cover to help examinees escape sub-zero temp in Darj

Darjeeling: Amidst dipping mercury, Madhyamik examinations will commence in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills along with the rest of the state on Friday. With minimum temperature below zero degree and forecasts of rain, snow and hail, it is definitely a challenging situation.

On the direction of the Chief Minister electric heaters will be provided in all venues in the Hills. Warm winter jackets have also been allowed along with the usual school uniform.

“This time the Madhyamik examination is being held too early. That too early in the morning. It will be a major challenge for students, specially those who have to reach the venue from far away places. Rain could worsen the situation,” stated Amar Thapa, a local resident. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded on February 1 was (-)1.2 degrees centigrade. “There is forecast of rain in some places in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills along with snow in the higher reaches of Darjeeling. There is a possibility of hail in some places in Kalimpong on Friday. Temperatures could further fall” stated Dr. Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok. There are 37 venues in the Hills of Darjeeling district with a total of 4710 students. “The students have to report to the venues by 8:30am. At 9:45am the question papers will be distributed. Examinations will commence at 10am till 1pm. We have installed heaters in all the venues. Students will be allowed to wear warm winter jackets” stated Umesh Chettri, Centre Secretary for Darjeeling for Madhyamik Examinations.

In the Kalimpong district there are 17 venues with 3921 students. The minimum temperature recorded in the district is 8 degrees C. “In Kalimpong too we have installed 3 heaters in each examination Hall as per the State Government’s directive” stated Mona Chettri, Venue Supervisor, Kalimpong Girls High School.

Many student organisations had demanded that the date and timings of the Madhyamik examinations be changed owing to the extreme cold in the Hills. During her recent visit to North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked Anit Thapa, the Chief Executive,

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration to ensure that there are adequate heaters provided in the venues so that the students could escape from the biting cold while writing their papers. “We have made adequate arrangements for safety also. Along with the heaters, fire extinguishers have also been installed” stated Dipendra Mukhia, Centre Secretary, Sonada.