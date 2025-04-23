Wards 15 to 24: Water supply to be suspended in Siliguri today

Siliguri: The city of Siliguri is going to face yet another water supply disruption on Wednesday, April 23, as the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced that drinking water will not be supplied in wards 15 to 24 throughout the day. Wards 5 and 29 may also experience partial interruptions.

Mayor Gautam Deb addressed the issue in a Press conference, confirming that the shutdown is due to ongoing water works in the Jhankar More area that were held on Tuesday. As a result, water services in 10 wards will be suspended for the next day.

Acknowledging public concern, Mayor Deb assured residents that proactive measures are in place to ease the impact. “A total of 36 water tanks and one lakh water pouches have been arranged for the affected areas.

We are committed to ensuring that no locality suffers due to water shortage,” he stated. Meanwhile, in a bid to bolster the city’s water distribution capacity, the SMC has procured 10 new water tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 litres. These were inaugurated on Tuesday by Mayor Deb at the SMC office.

Of these, 8 will be deployed for emergency water supply, while the remaining two will be used for environmental purposes like watering trees and roads, utilising water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and deep tubewells to avoid wastage of drinking water. The tanks were acquired at a cost of more than Rs 4 crore. “I requested the residents to keep in contact with ward councillors to avail emergency water supply. I know there would be a problem, but I would request citizens to cooperate,” Deb added.