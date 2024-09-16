Ward boy arrested for ‘molestation’

Kolkata: Amid the RG Kar Hospital protests, in a shocking incident, a ward boy at Kolkata’s Institute of Child Health (ICH) has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old woman who was sleeping in the children’s ward with her ailing child.



According to the woman’s complaint, Tanay Pal, resident of Baruipur, South 24-Parganas, who was working as a ward boy at the hospital, entered the children’s ward on the first floor and inappropriately touched and disrobed her while she was sleeping. The accused also recorded the incident on his mobile phone, the complaint alleged. The Karaya Police Station filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police seized his mobile phone and sent it for forensic examination. Pal was later produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody. This incident is not an isolated case, as earlier this month, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting an on-duty nurse at a government-run hospital in West Bengal’s

Birbhum district.

The nurse had alleged that the patient touched her

inappropriately while she was attending to him and used offensive language towards her.

The police have launched an investigation into the latest incident and are reviewing security measures at the hospital to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The authorities have also assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of committing such crimes. The incident has sparked

outrage among citizens and has raised concerns about the safety and security of patients and hospital staff.

The authorities are working to prevent such incidents in the future and to ensure that justice is served to the victims of such crimes.