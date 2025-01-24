Ward 4: Potable water machine installed in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A special ceremony marked the inauguration of a water treatment plant dispensing potable water at Malopara in Balurghat, spearheaded by Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra on Friday.

The project, a longstanding demand of the residents, was initiated in front of the Atreyeeshwar Temple. Lack of access to clean drinking water has been a persistent issue for the local community but the successful launch of this project has brought joy and relief to the area. The initiative is expected to significantly ease daily life for residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar Mitra said: “Honouring the longstanding demand of the residents of Ward 4, we have inaugurated a potable water machine near Atreyeeshwar Temple. So far, we have installed similar units in all 25 wards

of the municipality.

Additionally, we are working on installing these machines in key locations across the city. In the near future, we plan to set up 35 more machines to ensure access to clean water.”

In another development, the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad initiated a project to install solar lights in the rural areas of Maligaon and Udaipur under Kushmandi Block on Thursday.

The project has been allocated a budget of Rs 12,68,609. The solar light installation addresses a long-standing demand for lighting in these areas, ensuring safer and well-lit roads for the

rural population.

Speaking on this initiative, the Saha-Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad, Ambarish Sarkar, stated: “To eliminate darkness in rural areas, solar lights were installed in Maligaon and Udaipur starting on Thursday. The work is expected to be completed within two days.

Rural residents aspire to live in well-lit areas, just like urban dwellers.

Unlike electric lights, solar lights require no electricity costs, resolving issues related to unpaid electricity bills. This eco-friendly solution caters to the needs of the people while being cost-effective.”

He added: “Previously, we installed 23 solar lights and this time we are adding 24 more. Additionally, 13 streetlights and two mini masts are planned

for vital intersections.

This effort aims to ensure that rural areas are no longer shrouded in darkness.”