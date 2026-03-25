‘War declared against Bengal’, says TMC, calls ECI BJP’s ‘ventriloquist doll’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its attack on the Centre, alleging that a “war has been declared against Bengal.” The party squarely blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for what it described as systematic interference in the state’s democratic processes.



Addressing a Press conference, senior TMC leader Bratya Basu levelled a series of explosive allegations, questioning the neutrality of the Election Commission. He claimed that recent steps- ranging from voter list revisions to administrative reshuffles- were politically motivated and aimed at benefiting the BJP ahead of crucial elections. In a sharp remark, Basu said: “The ECI is working like a ventriloquist doll of the BJP. Whatever the BJP is teaching, the ECI is uttering that.”

The most sensational allegation centred on the Bihar- Malda border region. Basu pointed to the appointment of an IPS officer, Jayant Kant, as a police observer in sensitive areas such as Mothabari, Baishnabnagar, Sujapur, and Manikchak in Malda.

According to Basu, the officer is currently posted in Bihar and has alleged political links through his spouse, who is reportedly associated with the BJP. Citing a photograph, Basu claimed that the officer’s wife was seen receiving a BJP flag from Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He further alleged that she may contest elections in Bihar in the future, raising concerns over conflict of interest.

TMC also alleged misuse of Central Forces, claiming that security personnel assigned to BJP candidate Niladri Shekhar Dana were seen carrying party flags and placards during campaigning in Bankura, calling it a serious breach of electoral neutrality.

Senior TMC leader Partha Bhowmick also criticised the sudden transfer of 73 returning officers, calling the move arbitrary and unjustified.

Warning of future consequences, he asserted that such actions would be recorded in history and that a broader democratic resistance would emerge after May 4.