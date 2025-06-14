Want transparent, unbiased high-level probe into Ahmedabad plane crash: TMC

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Demanding a “thorough and unbiased” investigation into the Ahmedabad plane crash incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday launched a scratching attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre saying that “neither the planes nor trains are safe under the ruling dispensation”.

“The nation is in mourning after yesterday’s horrific #AirIndiaPlaneCrash. In the aftermath of the tragedy, several conspiracy theories are being floated.

We demand a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation to uncover the truth. No cover-ups. No politics. Just accountability. Passenger safety must be NON-NEGOTIABLE,” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioned if the maintenance was properly done. He also demanded a thorough and unbiased investigation into the plane crash incident.

He alleged passenger safety has totally been compromised under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Different perceptions such as the plane hitting a bird or something else, should be set before a probe. Neither the planes nor the trains are safe under the BJP-led Central government. Passenger safety and service has totally been destroyed,” Ghosh said on X.

He also stated that this aircraft travelled from Paris to Delhi and then to Ahmedabad smoothly.

“We want a transparent, unbiased, and high-level investigation into the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash incident. It should be stated that the cause alleging that it happened due to collision with a bird should not be established without even initiating an investigation,” Ghosh said adding: “Was the maintenance in the aircraft, that came from Paris to Delhi, then to Ahmedabad and was heading from there, done thoroughly? Many complaints have been surfacing about systems not working in it? Was the maintenance really up to the mark? Under the BJP-led Centre, the passenger services in planes and trains have deteriorated. It has already hit rock bottom.”

Alleging that passengers’ security has been compromised under the current Central government, Ghosh further stated: “The way they have destroyed passenger services and security, nothing is left. Air India was taken over by Tata a few days ago, but the whole system of Air India, including the aircraft, were owned by Air India itself, which is under the Centre.”

He added: “This cannot be stated overnight that it was taken over by Tata or any other group or due to collision with a bird...Were proper checks conducted? Were there any other technical faults? Can a modern plane, handled by expert pilots, collapse like that? A high-level investigation by unbiased experts should be done into this.”