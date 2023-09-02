Want to know locations where CCTVs will be fitted: JU students

Kolkata: Proposals were submitted by the stakeholders, including students, teachers and research scholars organisations of Jadavpur University at the meeting called by interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau for deciding effective anti-ragging measures.



None of the stakeholders denied CCTV at strategic locations but the students have demanded that they want to know the locations where it will be fitted and who will be monitoring it.

“After collecting everyone’s proposal. We will discuss and then reach a decision. Thereafter it will be circulated,” Sau said. Each stakeholder was asked to provide a concrete proposal for effective measures.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) reiterated the need for group counselling for the hostel, first-year students and senior students separately.

They also demanded for a “sensitive and active” superintendent to be kept in hostels, which further raised questions about the university’s need for permanent staff recruitment.

The teachers’ organisation has officially demanded workshops for the mentors who have been allocated for students in different departments. Earlier, JUTA’s general secretary Partha Pratim Ray had told Millennium Post that workshops for mentors who are dealing with students and their problems need to be conducted to ensure that they are equipped to give the right advice.

The teachers’ organisation also demanded an increase in the number of permanent security guards for the security of Jadavpur University.

However, they have opposed hiring ex-military men for the purpose. The first-year undergraduate student was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours).

He allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day. Ragging was one of the allegations made by his family members behind the

student’s death.

Even the second interim report submitted by the Internal Inquiry Committee of the university suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging and that ragging was persistent in the main boys’ hostel.