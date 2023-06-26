Want to check the ground-level situation of Panchayat polls: Guv

Siliguri: Governor CV Ananda Bose addressing the media in Siliguri on Monday said that he would want to see the situation of Panchayat elections at the grass root level in several districts of the North Bengal region.



The Governor is on a four-day visit to the Darjeeling Hills with his family. He reached the New Jalpaiguri Railway station on Monday afternoon by Vande Bharat Express train. From there, he visited the University of North Bengal. Later, he held a press conference at the State Guest House in Siliguri before going to Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling.

On his visit, he stated that he wanted to investigate the situation of Panchayat elections at the grass root level in several districts of North Bengal. Not only that, he welcomed any political party or common people to meet him regarding the Panchayat polls.

“I have come to visit North Bengal. I would like to check the situation of the Panchayat polls myself. I will visit the vulnerable areas considering Panchayat elections. Some atrocities and violations took place in different places. I will visit those places and will find out the real facts. In my experience, all the reports on the violation cases are filtered. For this, I want to know the real facts behind the incidents. I will meet the victims,” said the Governor.

He said that he will visit Cooch Behar, Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Alipurduar, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri.

Furthermore, he welcomed any party leaders to meet him.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Union (TMCP) of North Bengal University waved a black flag to the Governor.

Tanmay Talukder, Secretary of TMCP university unit said: “The present Governor and Chancellor of the university is making his own decision without thinking about students. We want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be the Chancellor of the University.”