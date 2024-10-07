Want police to register case under POCSO; ensure capital punishment in 3 months: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday assured that the police will register the Kultali rape-murder case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits receive capital punishment within three months.



She also announced that the women brigade can be used by the police to identify the fake images and videos that often do rounds on social media. These women will be offered jobs in the police and be awarded with prizes. She was addressing a gathering at Alipore bodyguard line while inaugurating police’s Durga Puja.

She asserted that crime has no religion and police should take stringent action against all criminals. “I want the police to register the Kultali case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months...Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals,” Banerjee said. The case involves a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a canal in South 24-Parganas’ Kultali on Saturday.

Banerjee inaugurated over 400 Durga pujas in the districts from the bodyguard line on Sunday. Amid ongoing junior doctors’ protest in connection with the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Chief Minister once again said that police will take strong action against a crime but the media trials in rape cases should stop as they could interfere with investigations.

“There is so much hue and cry created if one or two incidents occur in Bengal. If it happens elsewhere, they do not utter a word. Will anybody allow such incidents to happen?” Banerjee said, apparently referring to the RG Kar incident. She also reminded that fake videos are created by the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

“Cyber crime has emerged as a big problem, especially with the advent of AI using people’s faces and voices. Some are indulging in cyber crime. Those doing buiness over making videos don’t they know that media trials cannot be done with rape victims. It can influence investigation. Police will take action. Capital punishment has been awarded in three cases in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

She said that violence shown in movies and TV serials often instigate crimes in society and it must stop. “Children are imbibing unethical practices by watching Youtube videos. A propensity to crime is being developed. Serials and movies are showing crimes. I always urge not to see crimes on TVs. Should accountability not be fixed on those who are showing crimes? Some have become stars after committing crimes…All blame is given to the police. Society is degrading,” she said.

Sending a strong signal that she is with her police forces, Banerjee said that those who work, sometimes commit mistakes. In an apparent message to the agitating junior doctors, Banerjee said: “Those who work will be abused and those who don’t work; will they be rebuked? They are now the rescuers.” Boosting the morale of the police force, she said: “Don’t bother about what is said against you. Continue to do your job. Be rough and tough and also soft. State government is with the police.”

Banerjee claimed that Kolkata and Bengal police deserve the same respect that the Army and Central forces get. She regretted that police forces do thankless jobs and they never get their dues. They remain on the streets during Puja away from their families. If they make any mistake, a propaganda is created, Banerjee said.

“I invoke Goddess Durga so that people’s conscience is awakened. It is not good to abuse them. They all have their families. Police is not foolish. They come to your rescue when required. Some were made guilty without committing any guilt. If they are found to be guilt free and somebody else is detected to be a culprit, will punishment be given to them? We will wait for the day,” Banerjee further stated.

Banerjee also inaugurated Suruchi Sangha Puja, 64 Pally Durga Puja, Navanir Home’s Puja and several others.