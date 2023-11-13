Walls of Balurghat come alive with mythological stories on Kali Puja

BALURGHAT: Even about a few days ago, the walls of the neighbourhood were adorned by political graffiti. However, they are now a thing of the past.



The Barwari Kali Puja Committee of Khadimpur Master Para area of Balurghat town has painted walls of the houses in the neighbourhood with mythological stories.

This nobel endeavour has resurrected long lost stories.

The Kali Puja of Khadimpur Master Para hit the 51 year-mark this year. For the past few years, the Puja organisers have been winning the hearts of Balurghat residents with their innovative ideas and this year is no exception.

Anirban Ghosh, on behalf of the Puja committee, said: “This year we decided to highlight mythological stories that are slowly getting lost with time. We decided to depict such stories through painting on walls of houses in our locality. However, we have also sent a message by not using any chemical or synthetic paints. We have used natural dyes.”

According to him, the local people of the area have also come forward to lend a helping hand.

“The residents told us to use the walls of their houses for the paintings. We have involved local youths for the paintings,” he said.

The Puja has drawn huge crowds not only for the idol but to see the mythological stories. “The paintings of Behula-Lakhindar were an instant hit,” added Ghosh.