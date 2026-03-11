Wallet facility added to Aamar Kolkata Metro App

Kolkata: Metro Railway has introduced a wallet facility in the Aamar Kolkata Metro mobile application, allowing commuters to maintain a prepaid balance within the App to book QR tickets and recharge smart cards.



The wallet can be topped up digitally and used for metro-related transactions on the platform. Passengers can pay directly from the stored balance while booking tickets or recharging smart cards, which is expected to reduce transaction time and speed up ticket generation. The wallet functions alongside existing payment options such as UPI, credit or debit cards and net banking through two

bank gateways.

Early users said the facility has made the booking process quicker. Chitra Modak, a resident of Rajarhat who travels regularly to Park Street for work, said she had already recharged the wallet and used it to book tickets.

Meanwhile, Metro Railway conducted a firefighting training programme for field staff at Central Metro Station on Tuesday to assess preparedness for handling fire emergencies.

Metro authorities said GM Subhransu S Mishra regularly reviews safety measures across the system to prevent incidents such as fires and maintain operational safety.

They added that such training programmes are held regularly as part of these measures to improve response time during emergencies.